/Why B-2 bomber cannot get wet? Here is how rain can destroy a $2 billion machine

The B-2 does fly in rain — it is not grounded by wet weather. But after flying through precipitation, the coating must be inspected and repaired where necessary before the next mission. Maintenance crews use specialised tools and materials to assess and restore the radar-absorbing surface. A mission that involves heavy rain or icing can generate hours of post-flight maintenance work. This is one reason B-2 missions are planned carefully around weather — not because the aircraft cannot fly in rain, but because rain creates maintenance cost.