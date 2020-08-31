Aug 31 in history: First radio news programme, Brazil president impeached and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From the broadcast of the first radio programme to a Brazil president getting impeached, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into what happened on this date -- in history.
First radio news programme is broadcast by 8MK in Detroit
President of India approves the States Reorganisation Bill
Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan declared independence from USSR
North Korea Announces Launch of its First Satellite 'Kwangmyongsong-1'
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is impeached and removed from office