Aug 31 in history: First radio news programme, Brazil president impeached and more

1920

First radio news programme is broadcast by 8MK in Detroit

1956

President of India approves the States Reorganisation Bill

1991

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan declared independence from USSR

1998

North Korea Announces Launch of its First Satellite 'Kwangmyongsong-1'

2016

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is impeached and removed from office

