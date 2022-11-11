Armistice day: People around the world observed the day of remembrance

Also known by the name of Remembrance Day or Poppy Day, Armistice Day is observed annually on 11 November, remembering those who died in World War I. Marking the end of the Great War, Armistice Day also remembers all those who sacrificed their lives in the First World War and other conflicts that followed it. In the four-year-long gruesome war, millions sacrificed their lives, including more than 74,000 Indian soldiers. It was 11 November 1918 when Germany signed an armistice agreement with the Allies, officially ending the world's first greatest war, World War I.

The day is marked as Remembrance Day since then all around the world, here are some pictures from Armistice Day 2022: