Armistice day: People around the world observed the day of remembrance

Also known by the name of Remembrance Day or Poppy Day, Armistice Day is observed annually on 11 November, remembering those who died in World War I. Marking the end of the Great War, Armistice Day also remembers all those who sacrificed their lives in the First World War and other conflicts that followed it. In the four-year-long gruesome war, millions sacrificed their lives, including more than 74,000 Indian soldiers. It was 11 November 1918 when Germany signed an armistice agreement with the Allies, officially ending the world's first greatest war, World War I. 

The day is marked as Remembrance Day since then all around the world, here are some pictures from Armistice Day 2022: 

Sydney, Australia

Veterans during the Remembrance Day service at Martin Place in Sydney, Australia. Remembrance Day 2022 marks 104 years since the WW I ended. Almost 62,000 Australians died fighting in four years of global conflict. On this day Australians observe one minute's silence at 11 am to honour those who have served and those who have died in war and on peacekeeping and humanitarian operations.

London, United Kingdom

People paying their tribute at the Westminster Abbey Field of Remembrance in London, United Kingdom. This year's commemorations also includes the recently restored Big Ben striking 11 times and marking the day with a silence of two-minute. During the service, which the Prince and Princess of Wales will also attend, King Charles will lay a poppy wreath incorporating a ribbon of his racing colours of scarlet, purple and gold.

Ontario, Canada

Canada marked the day with a youth march during a parade to commemorate members of the military who served in past and present wars during a Remembrance Day ceremony held in Ontario, Canada. 

Birmingham, United Kingdom

Members of the British Armed Forces participate in a ceremony in honour of Armistice Day prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on November 06, 2022 in Birmingham, England

Royals pay homage on Remembrance Day

Britain's Queen Consort Camilla with President of The Poppy Factory Surgeon Rear Admiral Lionel Jarvis during a ceremony at the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London on November 10, 2022 ahead of Armistice Day. Britain's Queen Consort Camilla also met military veterans during the ceremony. 

