/Arjuna 2025 PN7 is the newest member of Arjuna asteroid belt. Is it a quasi moon or mini moon?

Earth has had other mini-moons in the past. The first such recorded event was in 1981 when asteroid 2022 NX1 was temporarily captured by Earth's gravity. However, it was only observed much later, as revealed by Carlos and Raúl in Research Notes of the AAS. The mini-moon returned in 2022. Both times, it stayed only for a short period of time. It will return to Earth in 2051.