Most countries maintain a military for national defence. But a handful have chosen another path, relying on allies, treaties, or police forces instead of standing armies. Here are 20 countries that live without their own armies.
This tiny nation between France and Spain hasn’t had an army for centuries. Defense is the responsibility of France and Spain, while Andorra maintains only a small police force.
Costa Rica abolished its army in 1949 after a civil war. Since then, it has invested heavily in education and healthcare, relying on police forces for security and international agreements for defence.
The Caribbean island nation has no standing army. Security is provided by the police, and in case of emergencies, it relies on the Regional Security System (RSS) with neighbouring countries.
Grenada does not maintain an army of its own. Instead, its defence comes from the police force and the RSS, a regional agreement with other Eastern Caribbean states.
This Pacific island nation has no military. It relies on Australia and New Zealand for defence and maintains only a small police force.
Liechtenstein abolished its army in 1868 after deciding it was too expensive. Since then, it has relied on Switzerland for defence, while keeping only police and ceremonial units.
Under a Compact of Free Association, the United States is responsible for defending the Marshall Islands, while the country focuses only on local law enforcement.
Similar to the Marshall Islands, Micronesia depends on the US for defence under the same compact. It maintains no standing military.
Monaco does not have an army. Its security is guaranteed by France, while Monaco itself maintains a small security and ceremonial guard.
One of the world’s smallest nations, Nauru has no military. Australia is responsible for its defence, and local policing is handled by a small force.
Palau’s defence is guaranteed by the United States under the Compact of Free Association. It maintains only police forces locally.
The Caribbean nation does not have a standing army. Defense is handled through its police and the RSS regional security pact.
Saint Lucia also depends on the RSS for defence, with its local police force managing internal security.
Another Caribbean nation without a military, it relies on the RSS and its national police for protection.
Samoa has no standing army. Under a treaty, New Zealand can assist with its defense if needed, while Samoa itself maintains only police units.
The tiny landlocked republic inside Italy does not have a standing military. Italy is responsible for its defence, while San Marino keeps small ceremonial forces.
After years of civil conflict, the Solomon Islands disbanded its army. Australia provides security assistance, while local policing handles daily security.
Tuvalu is one of the world’s smallest nations, with no military. It depends on Australia and New Zealand for protection.
The world’s smallest country doesn’t have an army. Its defence is provided by Italy, while the Swiss Guard serves only a ceremonial and protective role for the Pope.
A NATO member, Iceland has no standing army. Its defence is covered by NATO and agreements with the United States, while Iceland maintains only a coast guard and small defence units.