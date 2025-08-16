/Are black holes made of dark matter? Here’s the truth

One of the biggest misconceptions is that black holes are made of dark matter. They are not. A black hole is formed from the collapse of ordinary matter, like massive stars, and its mass comes from baryonic matter, protons, neutrons, and electrons. Dark matter, which makes up most of the universe’s mass, does interact gravitationally and can be pulled into a black hole, adding to its size. But a black hole itself is not composed of dark matter; instead, it is defined by mass, charge, and spin, regardless of what falls inside.