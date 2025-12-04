LOGIN
All the times Vladimir Putin visited India as Russian President

Vladimir Putin has visited India five times since 2000 as President of Russia, mostly for the annual India–Russia summit mechanism, usually alternating with an Indian Prime Ministerial visit to Russia. Here's the list of all the visits of Putin to India ever since he became President.

December 2000
December 2000

Putin’s first visit as Russian President reaffirmed the newly declared “strategic partnership”. He and Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee signed the Delhi Declaration on Strategic Partnership, expanded defence cooperation (including Su‑30 fighters and missile projects), and discussed energy, space and counter‑terrorism coordination in the post‑Kargil, post‑NATO‑expansion environment.​

24 December 2012
24 December 2012

On a brief working visit for the Annual India–Russia Summit with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Putin focused on nuclear energy (Kudankulam units), defence contracts, hydrocarbons and coordination on Afghanistan as NATO withdrawal neared. The sides reviewed trade targets, space collaboration and political alignment in BRICS, stressing continuity in the “special and privileged strategic partnership”.​

10–11 December 2014 (15th Annual Summit)
10–11 December 2014 (15th Annual Summit)

Hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this summit pushed “Make in India”‑linked defence manufacturing, long‑term crude and LNG supplies, and new nuclear reactors beyond Kudankulam. Agreements covered space cooperation, diamond trade and visa simplification. Both leaders highlighted convergence on a multipolar world order, BRICS and SCO, while managing Western sanctions pressure on Russia after Crimea.​

4–5 October 2018 (19th Annual Summit)
4–5 October 2018 (19th Annual Summit)

During this visit, India signed the high‑profile S‑400 air‑defence system deal despite US CAATSA sanctions risk, reinforcing defence autonomy. Talks spanned nuclear energy, space, joint ventures in the Russian Far East, terrorism, and Indo‑Pacific security. Putin also met President Ram Nath Kovind, underscoring political trust and long‑term energy and military‑technical cooperation.​

6 December 2021 (21st Annual Summit)
6 December 2021 (21st Annual Summit)

Putin’s short trip amid the pandemic launched the first India–Russia 2+2 foreign and defence ministers’ dialogue. With PM Modi, he reviewed Afghanistan after the US withdrawal, signed defence‑production and logistics pacts, and discussed trade, the S‑400 deliveries and connectivity via the North‑South Transport Corridor, stressing a balanced approach to the Indo‑Pacific and Eurasia.​

