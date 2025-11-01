/5 theological differences between All Saints Day and All Souls Day

In Western Christianity, Pope Boniface IV roughly around 609 AD, consecrated once a Pagan temple to the Pantheon to the Virgin Mary and all Christian Martyrs on May 13. It was the first formally recognised All Saints Day. In the late 8th century, Pope Gregory III established it on November 1, dedicating a chapel to St. Peter's Basilica. The date is believed to be chosen to Christianise the pagan festival of the dead, ‘Samhain’ of the Celts.

All Souls Day began in the late 10th century, in the Benedictine Monastery of Cluny, France. Abbot St. Odilo of Cluny declared the formal observance on November 2. By the 13th century, it became a universal feast in all Western churches.