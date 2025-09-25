/Airpods translation, new keypad design and more in iOS 26.1 beta

LOGIN
Apple rolls out iOS 26.1 beta with major AI and design changes

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 25, 2025, 22:13 IST | Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 22:21 IST

Apple’s iOS 26.1 beta adds 8 new languages to Apple Intelligence, expands AirPods Live Translation, and introduces subtle design changes to the Phone, Music, and Photos apps. The update hints at future AI tools and supports iPhone 11 to iPhone 17 models.

Apple iOS 26.1
Apple iOS 26.1

Apple has unveiled the iOS 26.1 developer beta just a week after releasing iOS 26. This new update is not just bug fixes, but introduces fresh features and design updates to keep iPhones feeling new. According to reports in 9to5Mac and Moneycontrol, this is a major early follow-up.

Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence

The biggest news is language expansion for Apple Intelligence, Apple’s AI-powered features. iOS 26.1 now supports eight more languages, including Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese Apple’s largest language update ever.

AirPods Live Translation
AirPods Live Translation

AirPods Live Translation also becomes more useful. The beta now offers real-time translation in five more languages, adding Japanese, Korean, Italian and both forms of Mandarin Chinese. This helps users travelling or working with people worldwide, but is limited to AirPods with iPhone 15 Pro and newer.

Mini player Apple Music
Mini player Apple Music

Music lovers now get an updated experience: swipe left or right on the mini player in Apple Music to switch tracks. This replaces the old tap-based buttons, offering a more fluid feel while listening.

Apple
Apple

Apple is preparing for bigger support in Image Playground, its AI image generator. Code suggests third-party AI models, including Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, may soon work with it opening the door to greater creative tools and styles beyond just Apple and ChatGPT.

iOS 26.1 beta
iOS 26.1 beta

The iOS 26.1 beta is available for iPhone 11 series through the latest iPhone 17 line-up, and SE (2nd gen or later). If your model is eligible, the update brings AI, design, and language improvements for everyday use.

