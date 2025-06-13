/Ahmedabad plane crash: 5 Boeing aircrafts that vanished mid-air and were never found

Published: Jun 13, 2025, 14:09 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 14:09 IST
The cargo aircraft vanished shortly after takeoff from Narita Airport, Japan. It was carrying valuable artwork, including paintings by Manabu Mabe. Neither the aircraft nor its crew was ever located, and no distress signal was recorded.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 - Passengers/Crew: 239
The Boeing 777 disappeared from radar less than an hour after takeoff. Despite a multi-year international search effort covering vast stretches of the southern Indian Ocean, only a few pieces of confirmed debris have ever been found. The main wreckage and black boxes remain missing.
Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 (Boeing 707) - Passengers/Crew: 107 (93 US soldiers)
This US military chartered Boeing 707 vanished over the Pacific Ocean without a trace. Despite a massive air and sea search by the US Navy, no wreckage or bodies were recovered. Its disappearance remains unexplained.
US Air Force C-135 Stratolifter (Boeing KC-135 Variant) - Passengers/Crew: 16
The military variant of the Boeing 707 vanished during a classified Cold War reconnaissance mission. No wreckage was ever located, and details remain largely classified. It remains one of the lesser-known Boeing-related disappearances.
Boeing B-29 Superfortress (converted test aircraft) - Passengers/Crew: 12
Although not a commercial jet, this military test version of a Boeing aircraft vanished over western Canada or Alaska. It was believed to be carrying classified material. Decades of search efforts yielded no confirmed wreckage.