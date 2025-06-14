/Ahmedabad plane crash: 'Deja vu' as Air India AI-171 disaster recalls 1978 'Emperor Ashoka' tragedy

(Photograph: Tata.com )

Final moments and probable cause

"My instruments,'' the pilot said suddenly, according to the recorder recovered from the wreckage. "Mine is also toppled," said the co-pilot. "No, but go by this, captain," Flight Engineer Faria said. A 1982 New York Times report stated, the official investigation concluded the probable cause was: "Irrational control wheel inputs given by the captain following complete unawareness of the attitude of the aircraft on his part after his ADI. had malfunctioned."