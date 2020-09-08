After HSTDV launch, how India can now develop family of sophisticated cruise missiles

The DRDO successfully flight-tested the hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system.

HSTDV

As DRDO launched the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) calling it a "giant leap in indigenous defence technologies", India joined a select group of countries which achieved a significant milestone.

The test puts India into the select club of nations who have demonstrated this technology. India has become the fourth country after the USA, Russia, and China to demonstrate this technology.

(Photograph:Reuters)