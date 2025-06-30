/After Axiom-4: 7 defining space missions set to take place in 2025 and beyond

Space exploration is entering a defining phase in 2025. With the successful launch of the Axiom-4 mission carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station, the year is already proving to be a milestone for space endeavours. A series of upcoming missions will further strengthen international collaboration, scientific ambition, and commercial capabilities in the space sector. From lunar landers and Earth-observing satellites to Martian orbiters and reusable spacecraft, agencies including NASA, ISRO, ESA, and private firms such as SpaceX are preparing for key launches. Here are seven of the most significant missions to follow in the coming months and years.