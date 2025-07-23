/A Bugatti owner tried racing an F-16 fighter jet and then this happened...

Curious to know who would win in a race between a Bugatti Chiron and an F-16 jet? A real race took place in the Nevada desert to test speed, power, and technology. Read on for more details.
In the wide Nevada desert, a Bugatti Chiron know as one of the world’s most powerful and fastest car, lined up against an F-16 fighter jet. This event was more than a race it was a test of speed and technology. The Chiron is valued at more than £3million and offers 1,500 horsepower. The F-16 can reach up to 1,500mph. According to Carscoops.
The Bugatti Chiron is not an ordinary car. Its huge 8.0-litre W16 engine creates 1,500 horsepower, going from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in just 2.4 seconds. Its highest speed is 261mph, making it one of the fastest road cars ever made.
The F-16, also called the “Fighting Falcon”. It is a famous fighter jet. It can fly at twice the speed of sound, over 1,500mph and is designed for agility and speed. Its engine provides great thrust. The jet needed a long path to get airborne.
With a thunderous start, the Chiron moved ahead, reaching 100mph in a few seconds. Its grip on the runway gave it an early advantage, while the F-16 was just beginning to take off. According to Road and Track reports, the crowd was amazed as the Bugatti gained an early lead, but later, the jet had not unleashed full power yet.
After about 450 metres, the F-16 hit 161mph and took off. The Chiron was moving at nearly 200mph, but the jet’s power was about to change the race. CarThrottle reported that the F-16 soared upwards, afterburners glowing, and soon overtook the car.
The Bugatti reached nearly 220mph before slowing down, about a mile from the starting mark. The F-16, by then, was far ahead at 1,200mph and climbing higher. NewsBytes noted that the car’s quick start surprised many, but the jet's final speed left no doubts about which was faster.
This desert race was not only about speed. It showed how human engineering keeps pushing boundaries. The Chiron, driven by Bugatti test driver Pierre-Henri Raphanel, came close to a jet, even if for a moment. According to Freedom Supercars, this event proved that both cars and jets inspire fans around the world, lighting up imaginations and showing what’s possible.