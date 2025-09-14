/9 smartphone features that will disappear by 2026

Physical SIM cards ending soon with eSIM adoption reaching 60 per cent globally. Charging ports eliminated for wireless-only designs. Headphone jacks, home buttons, GPS devices, payment cards replaced by digital alternatives. Apple iPhone Air leads portless future.
Apple's iPhone Air launched as first global eSIM-only smartphone in September 2025. A report predicts by 2025, 60 per cent of all smartphone sales will be eSIM-compatible, with 3 billion connections expected by 2030. Physical SIM cards become obsolete as digital activation takes over.
iPhone 17 Air originally planned as completely portless before September 2025 launch. EU regulations permit wireless-only devices, encouraging manufacturers to eliminate USB-C ports. Wireless charging efficiency improves to match wired speeds.
Traditional 3.5mm headphone jacks disappeared from most flagship phones by 2020. Wireless audio quality now matches wired connections. Bluetooth 5.3 and newer standards provide lossless audio transmission with reduced power consumption.
Physical home buttons eliminated across iPhone and Android devices since 2018. Gesture navigation provides more screen space and intuitive control. Face ID and fingerprint scanners embedded in displays replace traditional button functions.
Dedicated GPS units sales dropped 95 per cent since smartphones gained navigation. Google Maps, Apple Maps, and offline navigation apps provide superior real-time traffic data. Smartphone GPS accuracy improved with multi-constellation satellite support.
Mobile payments grew 300 per cent since 2020, with UPI processing over 13 billion transactions monthly in India. Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay eliminate need for physical cards. Digital wallets provide enhanced security with biometric authentication.
Dedicated smart home hubs being replaced by smartphone apps with direct device connection. Matter protocol enables cross-platform compatibility. Smartphones provide more processing power and better user interfaces than standalone hubs.