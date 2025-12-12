The B‑52 first entered service in the USAF in 1955 and has flown in every major conflict involving the US for seven decades, establishing it as one of the longest‑serving bombers in history. Its global role has included nuclear deterrence during the Cold War and conventional bombing in later conflicts. The B‑1B Lancer which was nicknamed the Bone, by contrast, was delivered beginning in 1985 and achieved initial operational capability in 1986 as a supersonic bomber which was originally intended to replace the B‑52’s nuclear mission, however it later, in 1990, transitioned into an exclusively conventional role, said the US Air Force.

