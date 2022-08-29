National Sports Day: 8 Bollywood actors who are avid sports person in real life

Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 05:31 PM(IST)

Sports and fitness have gone hand in hand since its inception and we have quite a few fitness lovers in Bollywood, who have been avid sports people in real life. And their involvement in sports did not stop at just passion; they have represented their country and state as well. The industry is filled with multifaceted talents and this sporty past of these hustlers has helped them bring that discipline and determination to never stop. As India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29, here are some of the actors and their favourite sports that they have been following since their younger days.

Saiyami Kher

The natural beauty Saiyami Kher has always been one of the regulars at any kind of Tennis Grand Slam. Her pictures with Roger Federer have made many tennis lovers feel jealous of her. But the actor’s association with sports is not limited to just tennis. She has played cricket at the school level for Maharashtra and made it to the National team selection, but instead opted for the badminton state championships. Interestingly, Saiyami essays the role of a cricketer in R Balki’s next 'Ghoomer.' She is also a professional sprinter and leaves any opportunity to participate in major sprinting events. The actor is taking on the challenge of Ironman 70.3 race in New Zealand and has already started her training for it!

