781 years! Here's the list of longest wars ever fought in history

Iberian Religious Wars
The Iberian Religious Wars, or Reconquista is the longest war in history, which lasted for 781 years. This conflict began with the Battle of Covadonga around 711 CE when European Christian kingdoms fought against the Muslim kingdoms. The war ended in 1492.
Roman-Persian Wars
This series of conflicts lasted approximately 721 years, beginning in 54 BC. It was a prolonged struggle between the Roman Empire and the Parthian, later Sasanian empires of Persia. The primary cause was territorial control.
Roman-Germanic Wars
These wars lasted approximately 600 to 700 years, from 113 BC to 596 CE. The Roman Empire engaged in continuous battles with various Germanic tribes. Though not one continuous war, these conflicts played a major role in shaping the future of Europe.
Arauco war
Fought in the Araucanía region of Chile, this war lasted for nearly 300 years, from 1536 CE to 1825 CE. It was a prolonged conflict between Spanish colonisers and the indigenous Mapuche people, who fiercely resisted colonisation. The war holds a significant place in Chilean history.
Byzantine-Seljuq War
The wars spanned from the 11th to the 13th century, lasting nearly 260 years. The conflicts were fought between the Byzantine Empire and the Seljuq Turks for control of Anatolia. This series of battles severely weakened the Byzantine Empire.