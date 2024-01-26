75th Republic day flypast: IAF fighter planes including Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Tejas dazzle spectators

Written By: Navya Beri Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 10:19 PM IST

Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots conducted awe-evoking acrobatics during a fly-past with advanced light helicopters comprising one Prachand Helicopter and three Rudra helicopters to conclude the grand ceremonial parade of the country's 75th Republic Day celebrations held at the Kartavya Path here on Friday.

The Tangail formation

The Tangail formation comprising one Dakota aircraft in lead with two Dornier aircraft in echelon flew over Kartavya Path in 'Vic' formation.

(Photograph: ANI )

Rafale fighter jets

Two Rafale fighter jets and an A330 MRTT of French Air and Space Force take part in the Republic Day 2024 flypast.

(Photograph: Twitter )

LCH aircraft and Apache Helicopters

One LCH aircraft in lead and two Apache Helicopters and two Mk-IV aircraft in echelon fly in five aircraft 'Arrow Formation' over Kartavya Path.

(Photograph: ANI )

IAF LCA Tejas

IAF LCA Tejas at the Kartavya path 75th Republic Day Parade Flypast.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Rafale fighter

The Vijay manoeuvre by single Rafale fighter doing the famous vertical Charlie manoeuvre, the victory formation at last. To end the flypast, Sqn Ldr Shubhangi Singh co-piloted the Rafale of Vijay formation.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Republic Day flypast

Indian Air Force aircrafts including Rafale, Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, C-130, and Tejas aircraft participated in the Republic Day flypast in different formations.

(Photograph: Twitter )