/7 National Award-winning movies you can’t afford to miss watching on OTT: Chhichhore to Bajrangi Bhaijaan

National Award-winning movies depicts as a success in Indian cinema. Showcasing a mix of beautiful storytelling, powerful and amazing performance and artistic brilliance, there are many films which have been honored for highlighting diversification in multiple genre, from social issues to personal journeys. In this article, we have compiled a list of 7 National Award winning movies, that no one can miss watching as they are available on OTT platforms so you can witness it anywhere and every time.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
Honoured with National Award for Best Feature in the Film. Dil Chahta Hai is a movie that depicts the story of three friends, Akash, Sameer and Siddharth starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna respectively. The plot is how they discover about tough side of post-college life and the challenges that test their bond.
Where to watch: Netflix
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a film based on a man who is on a mission to put a stop on all the wrongs in society, to keep a promise made years ago. The story takes a turn when a Mumbai Metro train gets hijacked.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
A film that tells the story of a hanuman believer named Bajrangi played by Salman Khan who finds a girl, Munni as she gets separated from her family. He decides to help that little girl, but the twist comes when he gets to know that the girl can't speak.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The movie depicts the portrayal of the greatest leader, Sam Bahadur, one of the most respected officers in the Indian army. The plot of the story revolves around his years of serving the nation and fighting in five wars.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's masterpiece, 12th Fail demonstrates the social and personal challenges one could face to pass the India's toughest competitive exam: UPSC. The movie is based on the real life story of Manoj Kumar on how he becomes an IPS Officer; from failing in 12th class to achieving the highest position.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Sushant Singh's epic college tale that falls on the plot of a middle aged man, Anirudh who's son meets with a tragic incident and he wanted to make his child's college days memorable again by reciting an interesting story.
Where to watch: Netflix
Rani Mukherjee as Debika Chatterjee in the movie plays the role of an Indian woman living in Norway with her family who faces tough time while fighting to regain the custody of her children after Norwegian authorities take them away from her.