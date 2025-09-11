LOGIN
7 must-watch 9/11 movies and documentaries on Netflix, Prime video, and more

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 13:54 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 13:54 IST

From real-time footage to survivor stories, these powerful 9/11 films and documentaries take you back to one of history’s most tragic days. Discover the most gripping titles to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, and more. Start watching now.

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (2021) Available on - Netflix
(Photograph: Netflix)

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (2021) Available on - Netflix

This five-part series explains how the 9/11 attacks happened and the world’s response. It covers Al Qaeda’s rise, the US invasion of Afghanistan, and events up to the present. The series includes first-hand accounts and rare footage.

9/11: One Day in America (2021) Available on - National Geographic, Prime Video, Hulu
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

9/11: One Day in America (2021) Available on - National Geographic, Prime Video, Hulu

Filmed for the 20th anniversary, this series uses survivor stories, emergency calls, and unseen images to show the events of that day in New York. It focuses on people’s real experiences minute by minute.

United 93 (2006) Available on - Prime Video, Peacock
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

United 93 (2006) Available on - Prime Video, Peacock

A real-time film based on United Airlines Flight 93, this movie shares the story of passengers and crew who fought back against hijackers. It is widely praised for accuracy and respect towards the real-life events and people involved.

Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004) Available on - Prime Video, Apple TV
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004) Available on - Prime Video, Apple TV

This controversial documentary by Michael Moore looks at the US government’s response to 9/11 and the war in Iraq. It became the highest-grossing documentary on release and won the Palme d'Or at Cannes.

9/11 (2002) Available on - Prime Video
(Photograph: X | Fueledbycassie)

9/11 (2002) Available on - Prime Video

A documentary created by two French filmmakers who were inside the World Trade Center on September 11. The film shows the day from inside and includes unique footage of first responders and survivors.

The Looming Tower (2018) available on - Hulu, Apple TV
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The Looming Tower (2018) available on - Hulu, Apple TV

A ten-episode drama series based on Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting, this series traces the events leading up to 9/11, focusing on the rivalry between the FBI and CIA before the attacks.

9-11: The Day the World Stood Still (2025) Available on - Prime Video
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

9-11: The Day the World Stood Still (2025) Available on - Prime Video

A documentary film showing different views on the September 11 attacks and how the day changed the world. It uses interviews and archive footage to capture the huge impact on global society.

