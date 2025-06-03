LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /7 most beautiful Museums in the world, including Grand Palais, Saka Museum, and Audeum

7 most beautiful Museums in the world, including Grand Palais, Saka Museum, and Audeum

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 22:34 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 22:34 IST

World’s Most Beautiful Museums 2025. The Prix Versailles 2025 has named seven museums as the world’s most beautiful. These museums are recognised for their architecture, design, and connection to local culture.

Grand Palais, Paris, France
1 / 7
(Photograph:Grand Palais)

Grand Palais, Paris, France

The Grand Palais reopens in June 2025 after major restoration. Known for its glass roof and historic architecture, it will host major art exhibitions in partnership with Centre Pompidou.
Saka Museum, Bali, Indonesia
2 / 7
(Photograph:SAKA Museum)

Saka Museum, Bali, Indonesia

Saka Museum, opened in 2024, reflects Bali’s philosophy of balance between mountain and sea. Its sloping roof and reflecting pool highlight Balinese heritage and traditions.
Audeum, Seoul, South Korea
3 / 7
(Photograph:The Audeum)

Audeum, Seoul, South Korea

Audeum is the world’s first dedicated audio museum. It features a façade of aluminium pipes and cypress interiors, offering a unique sensory experience and a collection of historic audio equipment.
Cleveland Museum of Natural History, USA
4 / 7
(Photograph:Cleveland)

Cleveland Museum of Natural History, USA

After a $150 million transformation, this museum is noted for sustainable design and interactive science exhibits. It connects nature, science, and community in new ways.
Kunstsilo, Kristiansand, Norway
5 / 7
(Photograph:Kunstsilo)

Kunstsilo, Kristiansand, Norway

Kunstsilo is a converted grain silo on Norway’s coast, now a museum for Nordic art. Its design merges industrial heritage with modern gallery spaces.
Diriyah Art Futures, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
6 / 7
(Photograph:Diriyah)

Diriyah Art Futures, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Diriyah Art Futures is a new centre for digital and contemporary art. The building’s design supports creative work and cultural exchange in Riyadh.
Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha, USA
7 / 7
(Photograph:Joslyn Art Museum)

Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha, USA

Joslyn Art Museum’s renovation adds new galleries and public spaces, connecting its historic Art Deco building with modern architecture for diverse art collections.

Trending Photo

7 most beautiful Museums in the world, including Grand Palais, Saka Museum, and Audeum
7

7 most beautiful Museums in the world, including Grand Palais, Saka Museum, and Audeum

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Melody, patriotism, gratitude lit up closing ceremony
5

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Melody, patriotism, gratitude lit up closing ceremony

50 First Dates to Blended: 7 Best Adam Sandler movies of all time
8

50 First Dates to Blended: 7 Best Adam Sandler movies of all time

90s edition! Best movies of Shah Rukh Khan that you can't miss - DDLJ, Darr and more
8

90s edition! Best movies of Shah Rukh Khan that you can't miss - DDLJ, Darr and more

Rise in Covid-19 cases in India: Should you be concerned? Know symptoms and more
5

Rise in Covid-19 cases in India: Should you be concerned? Know symptoms and more