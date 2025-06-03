/7 most beautiful Museums in the world, including Grand Palais, Saka Museum, and Audeum

Published: Jun 03, 2025, 22:34 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 22:34 IST
World’s Most Beautiful Museums 2025. The Prix Versailles 2025 has named seven museums as the world’s most beautiful. These museums are recognised for their architecture, design, and connection to local culture.
1 / 7
(Photograph:Grand Palais)
Grand Palais, Paris, France
The Grand Palais reopens in June 2025 after major restoration. Known for its glass roof and historic architecture, it will host major art exhibitions in partnership with Centre Pompidou.
2 / 7
(Photograph:SAKA Museum)
Saka Museum, Bali, Indonesia
Saka Museum, opened in 2024, reflects Bali’s philosophy of balance between mountain and sea. Its sloping roof and reflecting pool highlight Balinese heritage and traditions.
3 / 7
(Photograph:The Audeum)
Audeum, Seoul, South Korea
Audeum is the world’s first dedicated audio museum. It features a façade of aluminium pipes and cypress interiors, offering a unique sensory experience and a collection of historic audio equipment.
4 / 7
(Photograph:Cleveland)
Cleveland Museum of Natural History, USA
After a $150 million transformation, this museum is noted for sustainable design and interactive science exhibits. It connects nature, science, and community in new ways.
5 / 7
(Photograph:Kunstsilo)
Kunstsilo, Kristiansand, Norway
Kunstsilo is a converted grain silo on Norway’s coast, now a museum for Nordic art. Its design merges industrial heritage with modern gallery spaces.
6 / 7
(Photograph:Diriyah)
Diriyah Art Futures, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Diriyah Art Futures is a new centre for digital and contemporary art. The building’s design supports creative work and cultural exchange in Riyadh.
7 / 7
(Photograph:Joslyn Art Museum)
Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha, USA
Joslyn Art Museum’s renovation adds new galleries and public spaces, connecting its historic Art Deco building with modern architecture for diverse art collections.