/7 fighter jets with the longest operational life

Some fighter jets have remained in service for over 60 years thanks to smart upgrades and solid design. From the MiG-21 to the B-52 bomber, here’s how long service life helps air forces stay battle-ready while saving billions in costs.
First flown in 1958, many F-4s served into the 21st century. It was widely exported and received various upgrades to extend its life.
In service since the 1970s, the F-15 is still a key fighter thanks to continuous modernisation. Newer versions like the F-15EX keep it relevant today.
A Soviet-era jet from the 1950s, the MiG-21 remains in limited service worldwide. Its simple design and ease of maintenance helped it last long.
This classic French jet flew in many air forces since the 1960s and kept flying with upgrades for decades. It was famous for its role in several conflicts.
Though a bomber, the B-52 is among the longest-serving military aircraft since 1955. Its continued upgrades show how older airframes can adapt.
Long-lived jets reduce costs and provide reliable platforms as new planes are developed. Upgrades to radar, weapons, and engines keep them useful for decades.