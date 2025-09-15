LOGIN
7 fighter jets with the longest operational life

Some fighter jets have remained in service for over 60 years thanks to smart upgrades and solid design. From the MiG-21 to the B-52 bomber, here’s how long service life helps air forces stay battle-ready while saving billions in costs.

Fighter jets that stay in service
1 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Fighter jets that stay in service

Fighter jets that stay in service for decades can save defence money and maintain readiness. Good designs combined with upgrades keep older jets effective.

McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II

First flown in 1958, many F-4s served into the 21st century. It was widely exported and received various upgrades to extend its life.

Lockheed Martin F-15 Eagle
3 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Lockheed Martin F-15 Eagle

In service since the 1970s, the F-15 is still a key fighter thanks to continuous modernisation. Newer versions like the F-15EX keep it relevant today.

MiG-21
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

MiG-21

A Soviet-era jet from the 1950s, the MiG-21 remains in limited service worldwide. Its simple design and ease of maintenance helped it last long.

Dassault Mirage III
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Dassault Mirage III

This classic French jet flew in many air forces since the 1960s and kept flying with upgrades for decades. It was famous for its role in several conflicts.

Boeing B-52 Stratofortress
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Boeing B-52 Stratofortress

Though a bomber, the B-52 is among the longest-serving military aircraft since 1955. Its continued upgrades show how older airframes can adapt.

Jets engines
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Jets engines

Long-lived jets reduce costs and provide reliable platforms as new planes are developed. Upgrades to radar, weapons, and engines keep them useful for decades.

