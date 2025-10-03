/7 countries hosting public events or watch parties for 3I/ATLAS

As interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS makes its way through the Solar System, astronomers across the globe are racing to observe and document its behaviour.
Across the US, astronomy clubs, planetariums, and universities are hosting 3I/ATLAS viewing nights. Locations like the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles and the Lowell Observatory in Arizona are arranging telescopic viewing sessions. NASA has also shared public sky maps and livestream events to maximise engagement.
In India, states such as Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh with minimal light pollution are prime spots for public watch events. Astronomy groups and local observatories are organising guided viewing nights, and social media campaigns are spreading awareness about safe comet-watching practices.
Chile’s Atacama Desert, already famous for its astronomical facilities, is hosting several stargazing events open to the public. Tours and night-sky observation programs, often led by local astronomers, allow participants to view 3I/ATLAS with high-quality telescopes.
From Western Australia to the Northern Territory, astronomy societies are planning open-air skywatch events. Dark-sky reserves and national parks provide excellent viewing conditions, and local educational institutions are combining workshops with viewing nights for families and students.
Japanese observatories and universities are organising public observation sessions for 3I/ATLAS. The events include telescopic viewing, astrophotography workshops, and discussions about the comet’s origin and trajectory, attracting both enthusiasts and casual stargazers.
Several UK astronomy clubs are hosting events in dark-sky areas in Scotland, Wales, and Northern England. Planetariums in London, Manchester, and Edinburgh are also live-streaming telescope feeds and hosting Q&A sessions with astronomers to help the public understand what they’re seeing.
South Africa is leveraging its clear southern skies for public skywatching events, particularly around Cape Town and the Karoo region. Local astronomy societies are running telescope sessions, photography contests, and educational programs to make the comet’s approach an engaging experience for all ages.