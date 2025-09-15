LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /6 small countries with surprisingly tough soldiers

6 small countries with surprisingly tough soldiers

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 02:20 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 02:20 IST

These small nations may lack numbers, but their elite soldiers are among the toughest in the world. From Nepal’s Gurkhas to Israel’s Sayeret Matkal, discover how intense training and strategy make size irrelevant on the battlefield.

What Makes Soldiers Tough?
1 / 5
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

What Makes Soldiers Tough?

Elite soldiers go through gruelling physical and mental training. Small countries focus on quality, endurance, and specialised skills to build fierce warriors despite limited size.

Gurkhas army
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Gurkhas army

Nepal’s Gurkhas are among the toughest soldiers worldwide. Known for resilience and combat skills, Gurkhas serve in multiple armies, including the British and Indian forces. They’re trained in mountain warfare and jungle fighting.

Switzerland’s army
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Switzerland’s army

Switzerland’s small army trains soldiers to survive and fight in the Alps. The training includes skiing, survival tactics, and rapid mobilisation. Swiss soldiers are ready to defend in any condition with top-notch skills.

Singapore
4 / 5
(Photograph: Noida)

Singapore

Singapore trains soldiers with high-tech simulations and joint military exercises. Its compulsory military service ensures a well-prepared population. Singapore’s soldiers excel in urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations.

Israfel’s military
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Israfel’s military

Israfel’s military is known worldwide for elite units like the Sayeret Matkal. Soldiers face demanding tests in desert and urban combat, intelligence, and survival. Their training emphasises adaptability and precision.

Trending Photo

6 countries that rely on foreign troops to protect their borders
7

6 countries that rely on foreign troops to protect their borders

6 small countries with surprisingly tough soldiers
5

6 small countries with surprisingly tough soldiers

6 nations with no army and how they still stay safe
6

6 nations with no army and how they still stay safe

Why the F-22 fighter jets cost more than a Skyscraper
5

Why the F-22 fighter jets cost more than a Skyscraper

What makes the F-22's fighter jets stealth tech almost impossible to copy
7

What makes the F-22's fighter jets stealth tech almost impossible to copy