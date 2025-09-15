/6 small countries with surprisingly tough soldiers

These small nations may lack numbers, but their elite soldiers are among the toughest in the world. From Nepal’s Gurkhas to Israel’s Sayeret Matkal, discover how intense training and strategy make size irrelevant on the battlefield.
Elite soldiers go through gruelling physical and mental training. Small countries focus on quality, endurance, and specialised skills to build fierce warriors despite limited size.
Nepal’s Gurkhas are among the toughest soldiers worldwide. Known for resilience and combat skills, Gurkhas serve in multiple armies, including the British and Indian forces. They’re trained in mountain warfare and jungle fighting.
Switzerland’s small army trains soldiers to survive and fight in the Alps. The training includes skiing, survival tactics, and rapid mobilisation. Swiss soldiers are ready to defend in any condition with top-notch skills.
Singapore trains soldiers with high-tech simulations and joint military exercises. Its compulsory military service ensures a well-prepared population. Singapore’s soldiers excel in urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations.
Israfel’s military is known worldwide for elite units like the Sayeret Matkal. Soldiers face demanding tests in desert and urban combat, intelligence, and survival. Their training emphasises adaptability and precision.