6 Shows like Game of Thrones to watch on OTT - Outlander, The Witcher and more

Published: May 27, 2025, 19:03 IST | Updated: May 27, 2025, 19:08 IST
If you are a fan of Game of Thrones, then these are the show that you should watch on OTT - Outlander, The Witcher and more
6 Shows like Game of Thrones to watch on OTT
(Photograph:Netflix)
Outlander
Based on the book series by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Randall, a former World War II nurse, who mysteriously travels back in time to 1743. There, she meets Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), with whom she falls in love, marries, and builds a life.
(Photograph:Netflix)
The Witcher
Starring Henry Cavill as The Witcher, Netflix's much-loved show is an adaptation of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series of the same title. Starring Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter with supernatural abilities, who protests Ciry, the princess of Rivia. In season 4, Liam Hemsworth plays the key role.
(Photograph:Primevideo)
The Wheel of Time
Inspired by Robert Jordan's novel series, The Wheel of Time is a fantasy series that takes you to a world of magic. The series revolves around Moiraine Damodred - played by Rosamund Pike - a powerful woman, who changes the lives of five villagers.
(Photograph:Netflix)
Vikings
Much similar to Game of Thrones, the show is a blend of history, mythology and brutal warfare. The series follows the legendary hero Ragnar Lothbrok, a Viking warrior played by Travis Fimmel, who rises from farmer to a Scandinavian king after raiding England.
(Photograph:Hulu)
Shogun
Often compared to Game of Thrones, this Japanese show is based on James Clavell’s novel and tells the story of Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) as he navigates dangerous rivalries and power struggles in feudal Japan.
(Photograph:Netflix)
The Last Kingdom
Inspired by Bernard Cornwell's series of novels, The Saxon Stories, the historical fiction series is set in the year 872 and follows Uhtred, a Saxon man who is raised by the Danes and raised as one of their own, and has came for an aid of the kingdom of Wessex and its ruler King Alfred.