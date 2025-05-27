LOGIN

6 Shows like Game of Thrones to watch on OTT - Outlander, The Witcher and more

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: May 27, 2025, 19:03 IST | Updated: May 27, 2025, 19:08 IST

If you are a fan of Game of Thrones, then these are the show that you should watch on OTT - Outlander, The Witcher and more

6 Shows like Game of Thrones to watch on OTT
1 / 7

6 Shows like Game of Thrones to watch on OTT

6 Shows like Game of Thrones to watch on OTT
Outlander
2 / 7
(Photograph:Netflix)

Outlander

Based on the book series by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Randall, a former World War II nurse, who mysteriously travels back in time to 1743. There, she meets Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), with whom she falls in love, marries, and builds a life.
The Witcher
3 / 7
(Photograph:Netflix)

The Witcher

Starring Henry Cavill as The Witcher, Netflix's much-loved show is an adaptation of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series of the same title. Starring Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter with supernatural abilities, who protests Ciry, the princess of Rivia. In season 4, Liam Hemsworth plays the key role.
The Wheel of Time
4 / 7
(Photograph:Primevideo)

The Wheel of Time

Inspired by Robert Jordan's novel series, The Wheel of Time is a fantasy series that takes you to a world of magic. The series revolves around Moiraine Damodred - played by Rosamund Pike - a powerful woman, who changes the lives of five villagers.
Vikings
5 / 7
(Photograph:Netflix)

Vikings

Much similar to Game of Thrones, the show is a blend of history, mythology and brutal warfare. The series follows the legendary hero Ragnar Lothbrok, a Viking warrior played by Travis Fimmel, who rises from farmer to a Scandinavian king after raiding England.
Shogun
6 / 7
(Photograph:Hulu)

Shogun

Often compared to Game of Thrones, this Japanese show is based on James Clavell’s novel and tells the story of Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) as he navigates dangerous rivalries and power struggles in feudal Japan.
The Last Kingdom
7 / 7
(Photograph:Netflix)

The Last Kingdom

Inspired by Bernard Cornwell's series of novels, The Saxon Stories, the historical fiction series is set in the year 872 and follows Uhtred, a Saxon man who is raised by the Danes and raised as one of their own, and has came for an aid of the kingdom of Wessex and its ruler King Alfred.

Trending Photo

6 Shows like Game of Thrones to watch on OTT - Outlander, The Witcher and more
7

6 Shows like Game of Thrones to watch on OTT - Outlander, The Witcher and more

American Music Awards 2025 Bet dressed celebs: Nora Fatehi, Machine Gun Kelly, Kehlani, Becky G and more
8

American Music Awards 2025 Bet dressed celebs: Nora Fatehi, Machine Gun Kelly, Kehlani, Becky G and more

ISRO’s Shubanshu shukla: Indian astronaut to study microbes and germs in space
7

ISRO’s Shubanshu shukla: Indian astronaut to study microbes and germs in space

In pics | SpaceX set to launch Starship Flight 9 after two failed flight this year
5

In pics | SpaceX set to launch Starship Flight 9 after two failed flight this year

Every Marvel & DC movie and TV show set to be released in the second half of 2025 -The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Superman and more
7

Every Marvel & DC movie and TV show set to be released in the second half of 2025 -The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Superman and more