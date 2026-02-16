LOGIN
6 Records Broken: How India's 61-run win vs Pakistan rewrote T20 WC history

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Feb 16, 2026, 12:58 IST | Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 12:58 IST

India thrashed Pakistan in the latest face-off in Colombo, beating them by 61 runs. Here are six records that were broken during this marquee T20 World Cup tie.

(8-1 – Win/Loss Record)
1 / 6
(8-1 – Win/Loss Record)

Team India clinched its record eighth win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup history, compared to losing just one game (in the 2021 edition) in nine head-to-head contests thus far.

Most successive wins in ICC white-ball tournaments (16)
2 / 6
Most successive wins in ICC white-ball tournaments (16)

Suryakumar Yadav’s Indian T20I team created history on Sunday after winning its 16th successive game across ICC white-ball tournaments, surpassing Australia’s tally of 15 (from the 2006 Champions Trophy to 2007 ODI World Cup). The Men in Blue haven’t lost a white-ball game in ICC events since that 2023 ODI WC final, where Australia beat India.

Biggest win over Pakistan in T20 WCs
3 / 6
Biggest win over Pakistan in T20 WCs

Team India’s 61-run win over Pakistan was their biggest (in terms of runs) against their arch–rivals in the T20 World Cup history. Previously, India’s winning margins while batting first against Pakistan in the last three matches were 11, 6 and 5, respectively.

Highest score by an Indian opener against Pakistan
4 / 6
Highest score by an Indian opener against Pakistan

Ishan Kishan’s 77 now tops the list of Indian openers with most runs against Pakistan in T20 World Cup history, surpassing current head coach Gautam Gambhir’s 75, which he scored during the 2007 final, helping India win its maiden T20 crown.

Most spinners used in one T20I match
5 / 6
Most spinners used in one T20I match

A total of 11 spinners bowled in a T20I game, the most recorded. While Pakistan used as many as six spinners, compiling 18 of the 20 overs of spin bowling, India used five, accounting for six of the 10 Pakistani wickets.

Most wickets against Pakistan in T20 WCs
6 / 6
Most wickets against Pakistan in T20 WCs

Hardik Pandya returned with two wickets on Sunday, making it eight against Pakistan in this tournament's history, which is also the most by a bowler against an opposition. In total, Pandya has 17 T20I wickets against Pakistan.

