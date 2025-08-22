LOGIN
Invisible, design flaw and more! 6 myths people still believe about the B-2 Bomber

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 22, 2025, 13:44 IST | Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 13:44 IST

The B-2 Spirit has inspired fascination since its debut, but along with awe came plenty of misinformation. Here are six common myths about the stealth bomber and the reality behind them.

Myth: The B-2 Is Invisible to All Radar
1 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Myth: The B-2 Is Invisible to All Radar

Reality: It’s not completely invisible. The B-2 reduces its radar signature to the size of a small object, making it incredibly hard but not impossible to detect.

Myth: The B-2 Can’t Be Shot Down
2 / 6
(Photograph: US Air Force)

Myth: The B-2 Can’t Be Shot Down

Reality: With the right tracking systems and missiles, it could be vulnerable. Its strength lies in avoiding detection, not being indestructible.

Myth: The B-2 Flies Only at Night
3 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Myth: The B-2 Flies Only at Night

Reality: While often associated with night missions, the B-2 can fly anytime. Its dark paint and stealth design simply give it an advantage in low light.

Myth: Only 21 Were Built Because of Design Flaws
4 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Myth: Only 21 Were Built Because of Design Flaws

Reality: The limit wasn’t technical, it was financial. At $2 billion per plane, the U.S. cut production short due to skyrocketing costs after the Cold War.

Myth: The B-2 Is Obsolete in the Age of Drones
5 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Myth: The B-2 Is Obsolete in the Age of Drones

Reality: Far from it. The bomber remains central to U.S. strategy because it can carry nuclear and precision weapons over long distances.

Myth: The B-2 Is a Supersonic Jet
6 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Myth: The B-2 Is a Supersonic Jet

Reality: Despite its futuristic look, the B-2 is subsonic. It prioritises stealth and endurance over speed, cruising just below the speed of sound.

