Invisible, design flaw and more! 6 myths people still believe about the B-2 Bomber

The B-2 Spirit has inspired fascination since its debut, but along with awe came plenty of misinformation. Here are six common myths about the stealth bomber and the reality behind them.
Reality: It’s not completely invisible. The B-2 reduces its radar signature to the size of a small object, making it incredibly hard but not impossible to detect.
Reality: With the right tracking systems and missiles, it could be vulnerable. Its strength lies in avoiding detection, not being indestructible.
Reality: While often associated with night missions, the B-2 can fly anytime. Its dark paint and stealth design simply give it an advantage in low light.
Reality: The limit wasn’t technical, it was financial. At $2 billion per plane, the U.S. cut production short due to skyrocketing costs after the Cold War.
Reality: Far from it. The bomber remains central to U.S. strategy because it can carry nuclear and precision weapons over long distances.
Reality: Despite its futuristic look, the B-2 is subsonic. It prioritises stealth and endurance over speed, cruising just below the speed of sound.