6 most produced fighter jets in the world

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 19, 2025, 12:08 IST | Updated: Oct 19, 2025, 12:08 IST

These six fighter jets are the most produced in history, used by many countries due to their success and upgrades. From the MiG-21 to the F-16, they shaped air power worldwide. Know more about their impact below.

Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21
1 / 6
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21

The MiG-21 is the most produced jet fighter ever, with around 11,000 made since its first flight in 1955. This Soviet plane was fast, simple, and reliable. It served in about 50 countries and had more than 30 different versions. According to records, its long production and wide use make it the top jet in history.

Sukhoi Su-27 Family
2 / 6
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Sukhoi Su-27 Family

The Su-27 jet started production in 1982 and includes many versions like the Su-30 and Su-35. Nearly 1,300 units are still in use today. Russia and China operate the largest fleets. This family is famous for power and speed, making it a key fighter jet globally.

McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
3 / 6
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle

More than 1,600 F-15s have been built since the 1970s. This jet is famous for winning over 100 air combat victories without ever being shot down. It is used by the USA, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and others. New versions like the F-15EX continue production for future needs.

McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet
4 / 6
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet

With around 1,479 produced, the F/A-18 serves mainly as a carrier-based fighter. It is used by the US Navy and other countries like Canada and Spain. The Super Hornet, an upgraded version, is still built today and widely operated.

Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon
5 / 6
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon

The F-16 has been produced in over 4,600 units since 1974. It is known as a light, agile jet used by over 25 air forces worldwide. The U.S. Air Force operates about 700 F-16s. Upgrades keep it updated, making it very common and still in production according to Lockheed Martin.

Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighter
6 / 6
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighter

Though smaller in number compared to others, over 800 F-5 jets were produced since the 1960s. Light and simple, the F-5 was exported to many countries and used for training and combat. It is known for low cost and effectiveness.

