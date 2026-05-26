/6 mind-blowing facts as Voyager 1 nears ‘one light-day’ from Earth

Even though it is a huge accomplishment for humans to have a probe at such a great distance in space, it is also a humbling experience when you consider the cosmic scale. Voyager has been moving at 61,000 km/h for nearly half a century, and would still just be 1 light day from us. In comparison, Alpha Centauri, the nearest star system, is 4.3 light-years away - or 1,570 light-days. Moving at its current speed, it will take over 70,000 years to reach Alpha Centauri.