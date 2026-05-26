/6 mind-blowing facts as Voyager 1 nears ‘one light-day’ from Earth

Voyager 1 will soon reach the ‘one light-day’ mark from Earth, which will be no doubt a major milestone for the probe and humans. It will be 25.9 billion kilometres from home while moving at 300,000 kilometres per second. Here are some facts about Voyager 1.
NASA's Voyager 1 will be exactly one ‘light-day’ from Earth around 13 November in 2026. Light-day is the distance light, or any electromagnetic radiation, including radio waves, travels in a vacuum in 24 hours. Launched on September 5, 1977, it has been travelling for over 48 years and has managed to remain operational and intact for such a long time. When it reaches one light-day, it will be a huge milestone, as it will showcase a mix of physics, engineering history, and a striking reality check on the scale of our universe.
As mentioned above, "light-day" is the distance light travels in a single 24-hour day. Light moves at a blistering speed of 300,000 kilometres per second. Multiplying that by the 86,400 seconds in a day equates to roughly 25.9 billion kilometres (16.1 billion miles).
At this distance, there would be a gap in communication lasting 48 hours. A radio command sent from Earth will take 24 hours to reach the probe, and the reply will take another 24 hours to get back to us. This creates a 48-hour round-trip delay, even for something as simple as a hello.
Voyager 1 is running on extremely ancient technology by today's standards. Its three onboard computers have a combined memory of just 68 kilobytes (millions of times less than a modern smartphone), and data crawls back to Earth at a tiny 160 bits per second.
Voyager 1 is powered by decaying plutonium. To keep its transmitter alive at this extreme distance, NASA has shut down some of the probe's non-essential heaters and scientific instruments. Its faint signal can still be picked up across a light-day of empty space, an absolute engineering miracle.
Voyager 1 crossed the Sun's magnetic bubble, the heliopause, in 2012. Fourteen years later, it is even deeper in space. Reaching one light-day out emphasises just how deep into the Interstellar Medium the probe has travelled.
Even though it is a huge accomplishment for humans to have a probe at such a great distance in space, it is also a humbling experience when you consider the cosmic scale. Voyager has been moving at 61,000 km/h for nearly half a century, and would still just be 1 light day from us. In comparison, Alpha Centauri, the nearest star system, is 4.3 light-years away - or 1,570 light-days. Moving at its current speed, it will take over 70,000 years to reach Alpha Centauri.