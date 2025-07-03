/DSP Siraj to Lt. Colonel Dhoni - 6 Indian players who balanced cricket with armed forces and police

There are some players in Indian sports history who have been awarded honorary rank in Indian armed forces and police for their outstanding service to Indian sports. Here's a look at the seven players who balanced cricket with armed forces and police.
MS Dhoni, who led India to multiple cricket titles, was given the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army in 2011. He even underwent training session with the Parachute Regiment.
Sachin Tendulkar, often referred to as the ‘God of Cricket,’ was awarded the honorary rank of Group Captain in the Indian Air Force in 2010 for his outstanding service to Indian sports.
Kapil Dev, who led India to its first World Cup win in 1983, was given the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel by the Territorial Army in 2008 as a mark of respect for his contribution to the Indian sports.
Mohammed Siraj, an Indian pace bowler who is known for his consistent performances, was appointed DSP in Telangana after his impressive bowling in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Joginder Sharma was always be remembered for bowling the final over in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup win but later he became the DSP in the Haryana Police after stepping away from cricket.
Harbhajan Singh, former Indian off-spinner serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Punjab. He continues to serve his home state through this role.