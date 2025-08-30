/From Shanghai Maglev to JR Shinkansen, 6 fastest trains in the world, check which train tops list

From Shanghai Maglev to JR Shinkansen, here's a look at the top six fastest trains in the world. This list also includes CR Harmony, CR Fuxing, DB ICE and SCNCF TGV.
The Shanghai Maglev, also called the Shanghai Transrapid, is the world’s fastest train in service. It runs at an average speed of 251 km/h and can reach up to 460 km/h. In tests, it has even touched a record speed of 501 km/h.
This train is managed by the Shanghai Maglev Transportation Development Company and was built through a partnership between Siemens and ThyssenKrupp (German companies).
The CR Harmony, part of the CRH series of high-speed trains, runs at 350 km/h. Although it operates at the same speed as the Fuxing trains, but still it ranks higher because of its higher test speeds.
The CR Fuxing trains are China’s first high-speed trains made entirely with local technology, without any help from foreign companies. These trains usually operate at a speed of 350 km/h but have also reached 420 km/h during trials/tests.
Germany’s flagship high-speed trains, the ICE 3 series, were built by Siemens and Bombardier. These trains serve Dutch Railways and run across borders to the Netherlands, Belgium and France.
The ICE 3 series includes different versions such as ICE 3, ICE 3M, New ICE 3 and ICE 3neo. Some of these trains, called ICE International, are specially designed to operate in multiple countries.
France’s TGV (Train Grande Vitesse) is one of the most iconic high-speed trains in the world. Since its debut in 1981, it has repeatedly broken speed records. These trains generally operates at the speed of 320km/h.
Japan’s Shinkansen, better known as the bullet train, is next train on this list. The first-generation Shinkansen had a top speed of 220 km/h, but later on modern versions like the E5 and H5 Series, built by Hitachi and Kawasaki, runs at 320 km/h.