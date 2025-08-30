/From Shanghai Maglev to JR Shinkansen, 6 fastest trains in the world, check which train tops list

The Shanghai Maglev, also called the Shanghai Transrapid, is the world’s fastest train in service. It runs at an average speed of 251 km/h and can reach up to 460 km/h. In tests, it has even touched a record speed of 501 km/h.

This train is managed by the Shanghai Maglev Transportation Development Company and was built through a partnership between Siemens and ThyssenKrupp (German companies).