/6 countries where foreigners can legally join the army

India does not maintain a standing programme like the French Legion, but it has provisions for recruiting certain categories of foreigners. Regulations allow Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens to serve due to longstanding treaty arrangements, and individuals of Indian origin from other countries may be considered in specific cases. These arrangements remain narrow and heavily regulated, and recruitment figures are not comparable to larger foreign enlistment schemes elsewhere. Additionally, since around 2020, and more decisively after the introduction of India’s Agnipath scheme in 2022, Nepal has stopped allowing its citizens to enlist under the new short-term service rules.