6 best Denzel Washington movies that you should watch

Published: May 23, 2025, 18:32 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 18:32 IST
From Inside Man to Crimson Tide, here are some of the best Denzel Washington's movies that you should watch
Best Denzel Washington Movies
Inside Man (2006)
Directed by Spike Lee, the movie stars Denzel Washington as a tough New York City cop against Clive Owen, a criminal behind the Wall Street bank heist. The big-budget movie is one of the best outings from Lee-Denzel's pairing; Malcolm X takes the first spot always.
Glory (1989)
Directed by Edward Zwick, the civil war epic earned Denzel his first Oscar and is one of the best epics in this genre. The movie is about the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, one of the most significant units in the Union Army during the American Civil War. In the movie, Denzel plays the role of escaped slave Trip (Denzel Washington), who plays a crucial role in the battle.
Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
Based on Williams Shakespeare's play of the same name, this Kenneth Branagh romantic comedy revolves around Hero (Kate Beckinsale) and Claudio (Robert Sean Leonard), who team up with Claudio's commanding officer, Don Pedro (Denzel Washington), against Benedick (Kenneth Branagh) and Beatrice (Emma Thompson).
Crimson Tide (1995)
Directed by Tony Scott, the movie is a submarine action thriller that takes place during a political turmoil in Russia and revolves around a US nuclear missile submarine (Gene Hackman) and his new executive officer (Denzel Washington).
Mississippi Masala (1991)
Directed by Mira Nair, the movie is about the forceful expulsion of Asians from Uganda. In the movie, Denzel plays the role of Jay, an Ugandan Indian, living with his wife Kinnu and daughter, who have been forced to leave their home.
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
The neo-noir mystery thriller movie is based on Walter Mosley's 1990 novel of the same name. Set in 1948 Los Angeles, the movie follows World War II veteran Ezekiel Easy Rawlins, who needs a job and ends up being involved in a mysterious case of a woman.