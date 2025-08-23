/5 WWE superstars John Cena wishes to face on final run of his retirement tour

‘The Greatest of All Time’ John Cena has faced almost everyone on the active roster, but still has a dream list of those he wishes to share the ring with on the final run of his retirement tour. Check out the names.
Cena was furious while listing out those he wished to be part of his retirement tour during his latest promo involving Logan Paul, and while he cut a great one, mentioning Dominic Mysterio attracted a loud cheer from the crowd. With Dominic being the most ‘over’ WWE superstar right now, he and Cena sharing the spotlight would be no less than cinema.
Jey and Jimmy Uso have been part of this ‘long-term storyline’, forming the infamous ‘Bloodline’ faction, which also included former WWE champion Roman Reigns. With ‘Main-event' Jey Uso running the shows wild with his charismatic music, entrance, and the energy that he carries, a storyline involving him, Cena and his brother would have sold out shows.
One of the extended members of the ‘Bloodline’, Jacob Fatu, is another name Cena wished was part of his retirement tour. Doing impactful stuff in separate storylines involving his real-life cousin, Solo Sikoa, among others, Fatu is a future WrestleMania main-eventer. His feud with Cena would have headlined PPVs for fun.
AJ Styles’ in-ring rivalry with Cena dates back to 2016, when both featured in perhaps the greatest match of the past decade in SummerSlam. With both being supremely talented and veterans in their styles, a final run including the two will blow the roof off.
The current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, is the biggest name of the lot. A six-time world champion and Cena’s former in-ring foe could make John’s retirement tour a one to remember with a potential feud. Seth vs Cena is a Mania main-event show and guarantees to surpass all ratings to date.