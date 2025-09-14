/5 small landlocked nations with surprisingly powerful air forces

Some landlocked countries, despite no coastline, have built powerful air forces with advanced aircraft and large fleets. Their strategic focus on air power helps secure borders and regional influence. Discover these surprising air forces.
Being landlocked means a country has no direct sea access, often limiting naval power. But it doesn’t stop these nations from investing heavily in strong air forces to maintain defence and influence.
Kazakhstan commands a large air force with modern jets like Su-30SM and MiG-29. It has over 300 total aircraft, focusing on strong aerial defence and regional security in the vast Central Asian steppes.
Ethiopia rebuilt its air force after becoming landlocked in 1993. It now fields around 150 combat aircraft, including Su-27 and MiG-23 fighters, investing in UAVs and training to protect its borders.
Bolivia has a modest but capable air force with around 70 aircraft, including Russian-made Su-25 ground attack jets. Despite being landlocked by its neighbours, it maintains readiness for internal and border security.
Nepal operates a smaller air force with several transport and training aircraft, owing largely to its mountainous terrain. While fewer in numbers, its air force plays a vital role in disaster response and patrols.
Chad has invested in light attack aircraft and helicopters to counter insurgencies and secure vast desert borders. Its air fleet includes Mi-24 attack helicopters and smaller transport planes proving invaluable in harsh environments.