/5 similarities between a fighter jet and a formula 1 car

Whether it’s a fighter pilot pulling a 9G turn or an F1 driver taking a high-speed chicane at 5Gs, both are pushing their bodies to the limit. The force of gravity in these moments can cause blackouts, tunnel vision, and immense strain on the neck and core. That’s why both fighter pilots and F1 drivers undergo intense physical training, especially focused on neck strength and cardiovascular endurance, just to stay conscious and sharp during these extreme conditions.