5 players with most T20I runs in Ahmedabad: Gill ahead of Samson here

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 16:57 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 16:58 IST

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and England stars dominate T20I batting records at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A look at the top five run-scorers at this iconic venue.

Virat Kohli
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli

Ahmedabad has often been Virat Kohli’s playground in T20Is. Calm under pressure and sharp between the wickets, Kohli’s consistency at the Narendra Modi Stadium stands out, with crucial knocks that anchored India’s innings and controlled the tempo.

Jos Buttler
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler brought power and flair to Ahmedabad in T20Is. The England skipper attacked from the start, clearing the ropes with ease and keeping the scoreboard moving, making the Narendra Modi Stadium a memorable venue during England’s 2021 tour.

Dawid Malan
3 / 5

Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan showed control and balance in his T20I outings at Ahmedabad. Mixing timing with placement, the left-hander played important middle-order roles, keeping England steady while rotating strike and finding boundaries when needed.

Jason Roy
4 / 5

Jason Roy

Jason Roy’s T20I innings in Ahmedabad were built on intent and aggression. The England opener took on the bowlers early, using the pace of the pitch to find gaps and boundaries, giving his side fast starts.

Shubman Gill
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill produced a special night in Ahmedabad with a stunning unbeaten century. Playing with class and confidence, Gill dominated the attack, striking cleanly and showcasing his growing command in the shortest format.

