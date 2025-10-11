LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 parts of a fighter jet that can be built using 3D printing

5 parts of a fighter jet that can be built using 3D printing

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 11, 2025, 13:03 IST | Updated: Oct 11, 2025, 13:03 IST

3D printing can change how fighter jets are made. This technology can help build parts faster and lighter while cutting costs. 3D printing helps build key fighter jet parts like engine parts, brackets, interiors, and weapon mounts.  

Engine Components
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Engine Components

Jet engines have complex shapes that are hard to make with traditional methods. 3D printing lets manufacturers produce fuel nozzles and turbine blades with precise designs that improve performance and reduce weight.

Structural Brackets and Supports
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Structural Brackets and Supports

Support brackets holding wiring and systems can be 3D printed to be stronger and 55 per cent lighter. For example, Boeing and Airbus use printed parts to reduce aircraft weight, saving fuel.

3D printed panels
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

3D printed panels

Airbus uses 3D printed panels to fill cabin gaps and shape seats. These parts can be customised and made faster, improving comfort while cutting production time.

Replaceable Engine Parts
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Replaceable Engine Parts

The UK’s Tornado 2 Tempest project reuses old fighter jets by recycling metal into new printed parts like fan blades and nose cones. These 3D printed pieces pass tough safety tests, speeding up repairs.

Weapon System Components
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Weapon System Components

Some fighter jets use printed parts for missile pylons and weapons mounts. The Royal Air Force installed their first in-house 3D printed titanium part on a Typhoon fighter jet, cutting downtime.

3D printing is bringing flexibility and innovation to aerospace. Though safety rules require testing, 3D printed jet parts are revolutionising design, repair, and production.

Trending Photo

Top 7 fighter jets so extreme pilots need smart suits just to stay conscious
9

Top 7 fighter jets so extreme pilots need smart suits just to stay conscious

Can fighter jet technology hack the sensors of an incoming missile?
7

Can fighter jet technology hack the sensors of an incoming missile?

Will fusion engines make hypersonic fighter jets outrun missiles in the future?
7

Will fusion engines make hypersonic fighter jets outrun missiles in the future?

What if all fighter jets became fully autonomous by 2035?
7

What if all fighter jets became fully autonomous by 2035?

5 countries investing billions in hypersonic jet research
5

5 countries investing billions in hypersonic jet research