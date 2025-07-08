/From Sukhoi Su-57 to MiG-35: 5 most powerful Russian fighter jets

From Sukhoi Su-57 to MiG-35, here's a look at the top five most powerful Russian fighter jets. The list also includes Sukhoi Su-25, Sukhoi Su-35S and MiG-31.
The Sukhoi Su-25 was introduced in 1981 as a follow up to the Su-24. Built for ground attacks, it was mainly used to support troops during combat.
The Su-25 played a major role in several wars such as the Soviet-Afghan War, the Iran-Iraq War and the Gulf War.
The Su-35S is a modern Russian fighter jet made by Sukhoi. It is an upgraded version of the older Su-27 and falls into the 4.5 generation category.
It runs on two AL-41F1S engines and can fly at speeds up to Mach 2.25 (around 2,700 km/h) and cover about 3,600 km without refueling.
It can carry up to 8,000 kg of weapons, including both air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles.
The Su-57 is Russia’s first stealth fighter jet of the fifth generation, which is developed by Sukhoi. It features a design that helps to avoid radar detection and can fly at high speeds without using afterburners (an auxiliary burner in which extra fuel is burned in the exhaust of a jet engine) and has high tech onboard systems.
Powered by two AL-41F1 engines, it can reach Mach 2 (about 2,470 km/h) and fly up to 3,500 km. It uses a special radar system called the N036 Belka and stores weapons inside the jet to stay stealthy.
The MiG-31 has been in service since 1981 and is one of the oldest and fastest fighter jets which is still in use. Russia plans to keep using it till 2030s.
The MiG-31 can fly at extremely high speeds and is one of the few jets that can launch long range air-to-air missiles, making it a key part of Russia's air defense.
The MiG-35 was shown to the public in 2007 at the Aero India show and officially joined the Russian Air Force in 2019. It comes with modern technology, including AESA radar.
It has two RD-33MK engines with FADEC controls. Although, it hasn’t been used in real combat yet.