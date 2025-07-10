/From F-22 Raptor to Eurofighter Typhoon: 5 most expensive fighter jets in the world

From F-22 Raptor to Eurofighter Typhoon, here's a look at the top five most expensive fighter jets in the world. This list also includes Dassault Rafale, Chengdu J-20 and Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II.
The F-22 Raptor is one of the most advanced fighter jets ever made in the world. It was mainly built for air superiority but can also handle ground attacks and electronic warfare.
While the flyaway cost of this fighter jet is $143 million per jet, the full program cost for the US is over $67 billion for 195 jets.
The Rafale is a versatile French fighter jet that can handle many roles such as air combat, ground attacks, carrier operations and even carrying nuclear weapons.
In 2013, the twin-seat Rafale B was priced at about €74 million (roughly $98.2 million at that time) but today, the average cost is estimated at around $125 million.
Developed jointly by the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain, the Eurofighter Typhoon is a powerful multirole jet from the 4.5 generation class.
It excels in dogfighting and features advanced systems like the Captor-E radar, Pirate IRST (Infrared tracking) and a strong defense setup.
The Typhoon can fly faster than Mach 2 and has nearly a 1:1 thrust to weight ratio. For export to customers, the cost is around $117 million per jet.
Chengdu J-20 is China's first stealth fighter which is built to avoid radar systems using special materials, similar to the F-22.
The latest versions come with Chinese made WS-10C engines, which allow it to cruise at high speeds without using afterburners. The estimated cost of a J-20 jet is about $110 million.
The F-35 Lightning II has the most expensive weapons program ever in a jet. It is a fifth-generation stealth fighter with high operating and maintenance costs.
The F-35B variant, which can take off and land vertically is the most costly, priced at around $109 million.