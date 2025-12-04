/5 left-arm pacers with most Test wickets: Starc goes past Akram, check others

Left-arm pacers are unique and have troubled batters across generations. Let’s take a look at the top five left-arm pacers with the most wickets in Test cricket.
Mitchell Starc is now the top left-arm fast bowler in Test cricket with 418 wickets in 102 matches. Known for his pace and swing, Starc has consistently troubled batters and recently broke Wasim Akram’s long-standing record.
Wasim Akram, the legendary Pakistani left-arm pacer, played 104 Tests and took 414 wickets. Famous for his deadly swing and sharp bowling, Akram was one of the greatest fast bowlers of his era and a true master of Test cricket.
Chaminda Vaas claimed 355 wickets in 111 Test matches for Sri Lanka. With his smart bowling and ability to move the ball both ways, Vaas troubled batters all around the world and remains one of Sri Lanka’s best pacers.
Trent Boult has taken 317 wickets in 78 Test matches for New Zealand. His consistent swing bowling, especially with the new ball, makes him a key player for his team and one of the top left-arm pacers in history.
Mitchell Johnson picked up 313 wickets in 73 Tests for Australia. Known for his aggressive pace and intimidating spells, Johnson was one of the most feared fast bowlers of his generation and remains a memorable left-arm pace bowler in Test cricket.