/From Ravindra Jadeja to Ajit Agarkar, 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets against Australia in ODIs

From Ravindra Jadeja to Ajit Agarkar, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers with most wickets against Australia in ODIs. This list also includes Kapil Dev, Mohammed Shami and Javagal Srinath
The 1983 World Cup winning captain, Kapil Dev, tops the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets against Australia in ODIs. In 41 matches against Australia, the right-hand pacer took 45 wickets at a bowling average of 27.68.
India star pacer Mohammed Shami features second on this list. He took 42 wickets against Australia in ODIs in 26 matches at a bowling average of 30.85. His tally also includes one five-wicket haul.
World no.1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, features third on this list. In 45 matches against Australia, Jadeja took 39 wickets at a bowling average of 51.92.
Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar features next on this list. He took 36 wickets in 21 matches at a bowling economy of 5.84. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls and a single five-wicket haul.
The veteran Indian pacer, Javagal Srinath, is fifth on this list. In 29 ODI matches against Australia, Srinath took 33 wickets at a bowling economy of 4.89.