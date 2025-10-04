LOGIN
From Ravindra Jadeja to Ajit Agarkar, 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets against Australia in ODIs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 04, 2025, 18:36 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 18:37 IST

From Ravindra Jadeja to Ajit Agarkar, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers with most wickets against Australia in ODIs. This list also includes Kapil Dev, Mohammed Shami and Javagal Srinath

Kapil Dev - 45 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: X/ICC)

Kapil Dev - 45 wickets

The 1983 World Cup winning captain, Kapil Dev, tops the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets against Australia in ODIs. In 41 matches against Australia, the right-hand pacer took 45 wickets at a bowling average of 27.68.

Mohammed Shami - 42 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: RCB)

Mohammed Shami - 42 wickets

India star pacer Mohammed Shami features second on this list. He took 42 wickets against Australia in ODIs in 26 matches at a bowling average of 30.85. His tally also includes one five-wicket haul.

Ravindra Jadeja - 39 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja - 39 wickets

World no.1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, features third on this list. In 45 matches against Australia, Jadeja took 39 wickets at a bowling average of 51.92.

Ajit Agarkar - 36 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ajit Agarkar - 36 wickets

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar features next on this list. He took 36 wickets in 21 matches at a bowling economy of 5.84. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls and a single five-wicket haul.

Javagal Srinath - 33 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

Javagal Srinath - 33 wickets

The veteran Indian pacer, Javagal Srinath, is fifth on this list. In 29 ODI matches against Australia, Srinath took 33 wickets at a bowling economy of 4.89.

