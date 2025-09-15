/From Belinda Clark to Suzie Bates, 5 highest run-scorers in WODI cricket history, check who tops list

From Belinda Clark to Suzie Bates, here's a look at the top five highest run-scorers in Women's ODI cricket history.
Former Indian women's team captain, Mithali Raj, tops the list of batters with most runs in WODIs. In 232 matches, she scored 7805 runs at a superb average of 50.68 and a strike rate of 66.19. She also holds the record as the first woman to cross 6000 runs in ODIs.
Charlotte Edwards is remembered as one of England’s greatest captains in international cricket. In her ODI career, she played 191 matches and scored 5992 runs at an average of 38.16 and a strike rate of 65.29. Her tally also includes nine centuries.
New Zealand's star player, Suzie Bates, has been one of the most reliable ODI batters of her generation. She represented her country in 171 ODI matches and scored 5896 runs at an excellent average of 39.83 and a strike rate of 79.90.
West Indies' star all-rounder, Stafanie Taylor, features next on this list with 5873 runs in 170 ODI matches at an average of 42.25. She is considered as one of the most dangerous batters in Women's ODI cricket history.
Belinda Clark was a pillar of Australia’s batting during her era. In 118 ODI matches, she scored 4844 runs at an average of 47.49 and a strike rate of 66.38. Her tally also includes five centuries and 30 half-centuries.