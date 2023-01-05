5 film gems to look out for in 2023

Written By: Zeba Khan Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

The year 2022 saw some amazing films coming from all over India, with films like 'Last Film Show' and 'RRR' reaching Oscars as shortlists to acclaimed films like 'Jalsa', 'Darlings' and 'Monica O My Darling' winning our hearts with intelligent storytelling and some impeccable acting carrying the story forward. Here is our pick for 2023:

Sanaa

Sanaa is a social drama that follows a headstrong and ambitious girl who is raging an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma. The film has Radhika Madan in the lead along with Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. Sanaa had its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival which is one of the biggest film festivals in Northern Europe. It was the only Indian film competing for The Grand Prix For Best Film in 2022 at the Festival. The film is directed by National Award Winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria.



(Photograph: Twitter )

The Rapist

The Rapist is a hard-hitting social drama. The story revolves around a rape victim who gets pregnant and is fighting social prejudices. This heart-wrenching film premiered at the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) and won the Kim Jiseok Award. The film is an emotional portrayal of human pain and a depiction of societal and cultural elements of terrible incidents of sexual assaults in India. Directed by Aparna Sen, the film stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat

Anurag Kashyap and Amit Trivedi's latest Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is a romantic musical rooted in two different worlds. The movie stars Alaya F, and debutant Karan Mehta. The film was recently presented at Marrakech’s Jemaa El Fna Square. The film is touted to be Anurag Kashyap’s ode to modern love.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Akelli

Akelli stars Nushrat Bharucha in the lead. Akelli is a story about a middle-class girl named Jyoti. The story revolves around how she manages to deal with her financial issues and how she tackles the obstacles in her daily life. The film is directed by Pranay Meshram who was an assistant director on 2013 film Queen.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Guns & Gulaabs

Directed by Raj & DK, Guns & Gulaabs is a comedy crime-thriller. Starring Rajkummar Rao with Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav, the film showcases the charm of the 90s and the misfits whose lives land them in a world of crime. The story depicts love and innocence blending with the humour of romance.



(Photograph: Twitter )