5 countries with the most fighter jets in the world: Check where India stands

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 12, 2025, 23:07 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 23:07 IST

Fighter jets are important for the strength and defence of any nation. Some countries have built very large fleets to protect their skies and project power globally. Here are the top five countries with the largest number of fighter jets.

United States - Around 2,500 Fighter Jets
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

United States - Around 2,500 Fighter Jets

The U.S. has the largest fleet of fighter jets, including F-35 Lightning II, F-15 Eagles, and F-22 Raptors. Its powerful air force and navy rely on advanced jets for defence and global reach. The U.S. invests heavily to keep its fleet modern and ready.

Russia - More than 1,500 Fighter Jets
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Russia - More than 1,500 Fighter Jets

Russia maintains the second-largest fighter fleet. Its inventory includes MiG-29s and Su-27s, with modern upgrades in progress like the Su-57. Russia’s focus remains on strong air defence and fast deployment capabilities.

China - Around 1,200 Fighter Jets
(Photograph: X)

China - Around 1,200 Fighter Jets

China has rapidly grown its air force with jets like J-10, J-16, and the stealthy J-20. China aims to become a leading air power with modern technology and increasing production to challenge other major fleets.

India - Around 900 Fighter Jets
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

India - Around 900 Fighter Jets

India operates a mix of Su-30MKIs, MiG-29s, and indigenous LCA Tejas aircraft. With ongoing purchases and local production, India’s air force is expanding and upgrading to meet regional security challenges.

France - Around 300 Fighter Jets
(Photograph: IAF)

France - Around 300 Fighter Jets

France has a highly capable air force with Rafale fighters and other combat jets. It combines domestic production with strategic partnerships, maintaining a modern and balanced fighter fleet.

