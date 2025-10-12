/5 countries with the most fighter jets in the world: Check where India stands

Fighter jets are important for the strength and defence of any nation. Some countries have built very large fleets to protect their skies and project power globally. Here are the top five countries with the largest number of fighter jets.
The U.S. has the largest fleet of fighter jets, including F-35 Lightning II, F-15 Eagles, and F-22 Raptors. Its powerful air force and navy rely on advanced jets for defence and global reach. The U.S. invests heavily to keep its fleet modern and ready.
Russia maintains the second-largest fighter fleet. Its inventory includes MiG-29s and Su-27s, with modern upgrades in progress like the Su-57. Russia’s focus remains on strong air defence and fast deployment capabilities.
China has rapidly grown its air force with jets like J-10, J-16, and the stealthy J-20. China aims to become a leading air power with modern technology and increasing production to challenge other major fleets.
India operates a mix of Su-30MKIs, MiG-29s, and indigenous LCA Tejas aircraft. With ongoing purchases and local production, India’s air force is expanding and upgrading to meet regional security challenges.
France has a highly capable air force with Rafale fighters and other combat jets. It combines domestic production with strategic partnerships, maintaining a modern and balanced fighter fleet.