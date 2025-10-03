LOGIN
5 countries with most medals in Olympic weightlifting: USA is at 3, check who is no. 1

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 03, 2025, 15:33 IST | Updated: Oct 03, 2025, 15:33 IST

From the USA to Poland, look at the top five nations in Olympic weightlifting history. These five countries have won a combined total of 227 medals, showcasing decades of strength and dominance.

(Photograph: AFP)

The Soviet Union ruled Olympic weightlifting for decades, producing some of the sport’s most legendary lifters. With 39 golds, they led with unmatched dominance until their last Olympic appearance in 1988.

(Photograph: AFP)

China have become a modern weightlifting giant, matching the Soviet Union’s total tally. Known for flawless technique and discipline, Chinese lifters have consistently delivered golds, especially since the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

(Photograph: AFP)

Once a dominant force in early Olympic weightlifting, the United States remains one of the top nations in the sport. Its legacy includes powerful lifters from the mid-20th century and beyond.

(Photograph: AFP)

Bulgaria punched far above its weight, especially in the 70s and 80s. Known for bold performances and tough training, Bulgarian lifters turned the small nation into a global weightlifting powerhouse.

(Photograph: AFP)

Poland’s weightlifting story is one of strength and consistency. With a proud tradition of Olympians, the country has made its mark through generations of hardworking, medal-winning athletes.

