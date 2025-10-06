/5 countries with HIGHEST rates of HIV. Check where India is on the list

Here is the list of five countries with highest rates of HIV as per the 2023 data published in World Population Review. See where India is on the list
According to World Population Review, Eswatini tops the chart with 27.5% HIV prevalence among adults. The total number of people living with HIV stands at 230,000.
Lesotho is at second with adult HIV prevalence standing at 20.5%. The total number of people living with HIV stands at 270,000.
Botswana comes in at third with adult HIV prevalence rate of approximately 19.7%. The total number of people living with HIV stands at 360,000.
South Africa has an adult prevalence rate of about 16.6%. The total number of people living with HIV stands at 7,700,000.
Mozambique has an adult prevalence rate of about 11.8%. The total number of people living with HIV stands at 2,400,000.
India stands at 141 rank in terms of adult prevalence rate of about 0.01%. The total number of people living with HIV stands at 2,500,000.