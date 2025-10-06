LOGIN
5 countries with HIGHEST rates of HIV. Check where India is on the list

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Oct 06, 2025, 13:35 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 13:35 IST

Here is the list of five countries with highest rates of HIV as per the 2023 data published in World Population Review. See where India is on the list

Eswatini
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Eswatini

According to World Population Review, Eswatini tops the chart with 27.5% HIV prevalence among adults. The total number of people living with HIV stands at 230,000.

Lesotho
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Lesotho

Lesotho is at second with adult HIV prevalence standing at 20.5%. The total number of people living with HIV stands at 270,000.

Botswana
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Botswana

Botswana comes in at third with adult HIV prevalence rate of approximately 19.7%. The total number of people living with HIV stands at 360,000.

South Africa
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

South Africa

South Africa has an adult prevalence rate of about 16.6%. The total number of people living with HIV stands at 7,700,000.

Mozambique
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Mozambique

Mozambique has an adult prevalence rate of about 11.8%. The total number of people living with HIV stands at 2,400,000.

India
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

India

India stands at 141 rank in terms of adult prevalence rate of about 0.01%. The total number of people living with HIV stands at 2,500,000.

