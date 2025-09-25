/5 countries around the world with NO airports

There are 5 countries in the world with no airports - yes, you heard that right! There are some countries in the world that don’t have airports even now! These nations rely on neighbouring countries for air travel and use roads, rail, or sea.
Nestled in the Pyrenees between France and Spain, Andorra has no airport due to its mountainous terrain and small size. Visitors reach Andorra via nearby airports in Spain or France, followed by a scenic road journey. Despite the lack of an airport, it attracts tourists for skiing, hiking, and duty-free shopping.
Liechtenstein is a small landlocked country between Switzerland and Austria with no airport of its own. The closest is Zurich Airport, around 120 km away. Visitors usually travel by train or car through beautiful Alpine scenery. Its well-developed road and rail connections make it easy to visit.
Monaco is a tiny city-state on the French Riviera without an airport. Tourists fly into Nice Côte d’Azur Airport and then take a short drive or helicopter ride to Monaco. It is famous for its luxury lifestyle, casinos, and the annual Formula One Grand Prix, making it popular despite its limited size.
Surrounded by Italy, San Marino is one of the world's oldest republics without an airport. The nearest airport is in Rimini, Italy. Tourists travel by car or bus to enjoy its medieval architecture, hilltop views, and charming historic centre, which remains a major attraction.
The smallest independent state in the world, Vatican City, has no airport due to its tiny size. Visitors usually arrive via Rome’s airports and enter the Vatican on foot or by road. Despite its small area, it draws millions of tourists and pilgrims yearly, visiting landmarks such as St Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel.