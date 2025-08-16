From Lasith Malinga to Shakib-Al-Hasan, 5 bowlers with most Asia Cup wickets (T20Is+ODIs), one Indian on list

From Lasith Malinga to Shakib-Al-Hasan, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in Asia Cup (T20Is+ODIs).
Sri Lanka's great Lasith Malinga holds the record for most wickets in the history of the Asia Cup. He took 33 wickets in 15 matches and holds the record for most five-wicket hauls in this tournament (three five-wicket hauls).
Muttiah Muralitharan, known for his mystery spin bowling, features second on this list with 30 wickets in 24 Asia Cup matches. He played the continental tournament from 1995 to 2010.
India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is next on this list with 29 wickets in 26 Asia Cup matches. Jadeja will miss the upcoming T20 Asia Cup in September 2025.
The former Bangladeshi captain Shakib-Al-Hasan features on this top-five list, with 28 wickets in 25 Asia Cup matches. Shakib is still considered one of the best all-rounders in international cricket.
Ajantha Mendis, known for his mystery googlies, features next on this list. In just eight Asia Cup matches, he took 26 wickets at a great bowling average of 10.42. He featured only in two editions of the Asia Cup.