From Lasith Malinga to Shakib-Al-Hasan, 5 bowlers with most Asia Cup wickets (T20Is+ODIs), one Indian on list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 16, 2025, 19:04 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 19:04 IST

From Lasith Malinga to Shakib-Al-Hasan, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in Asia Cup (T20Is+ODIs).

Lasith Malinga (SL) - 33 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Lasith Malinga (SL) - 33 wickets

Sri Lanka's great Lasith Malinga holds the record for most wickets in the history of the Asia Cup. He took 33 wickets in 15 matches and holds the record for most five-wicket hauls in this tournament (three five-wicket hauls).

Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) - 30 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) - 30 wickets

Muttiah Muralitharan, known for his mystery spin bowling, features second on this list with 30 wickets in 24 Asia Cup matches. He played the continental tournament from 1995 to 2010.

Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 29 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 29 wickets

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is next on this list with 29 wickets in 26 Asia Cup matches. Jadeja will miss the upcoming T20 Asia Cup in September 2025.

Shakib-Al-Hasan (BAN) - 28 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Shakib-Al-Hasan (BAN) - 28 wickets

The former Bangladeshi captain Shakib-Al-Hasan features on this top-five list, with 28 wickets in 25 Asia Cup matches. Shakib is still considered one of the best all-rounders in international cricket.

Ajantha Mendis (SL) - 26 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Ajantha Mendis (SL) - 26 wickets

Ajantha Mendis, known for his mystery googlies, features next on this list. In just eight Asia Cup matches, he took 26 wickets at a great bowling average of 10.42. He featured only in two editions of the Asia Cup.

